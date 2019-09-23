Rwanda: UN Police Adviser Visits Rwandan Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

20 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

The United nations Police Advisor and Director of Police Division, Major Gen. Luís Carrilho, on Thursday, visited the Rwanda Protection and Support Unit (RWAPSU I-IV) serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Maj. Gen. Carrilho was accompanied by MINUSCA Deputy Police Commissioner, Brig. Gen. Ossama El Moghazy and Chief of Police operations, Col. Martin Faye.

They were received at the RWAPSU I-IV base camp in the capital Bangui, by the contingent commander, Senior Supt. Alex Fata, who briefed them on the unit's capabilities, readiness and operations since it was deployed in CAR in January this year.

RWAPSU is charged with the protection of high-profile government officials, top UN staff, VIP delegations and other related operations designated under orders issued by the Joint Task Force for Bangui (JTFB) Command.

Among those under the protection of RWAPSU, include the Prime Minister of CAR, the Minister of Justice, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (SRSG) to MINUSCA.

Carrilho, in his remarks, commended the Rwandan peacekeepers for their "professionalism and determination" in executing tasks assigned to them.

"The hard work, courage, sacrifices and determination of the Rwandan peacekeepers is applauded," Carrilho said.

He added: "Rwandan peacekeepers have played a tremendous role in maintaining the security of citizens in this country. I know the quality of the work you do. The UN and MINUSCA believe in your ability and professionalism."

He urged them to continue fighting sexual exploitation and abuse in order to preserve the image of their country and MINUSCA, which he said is part of their mandate.

Senior Supt. Fata thanked the UN and MINUSCA leadership for the support, and the friendliness of the people of CAR, which helps them in execution of their duties.

He pledged the contingent's continued commitment and sacrifice in promoting peace, safety and security in CAR.

Rwanda started to deploy police peacekeepers in CAR in 2014.

Currently, there are three Rwandan police contingents deployed under MINUSCA; two Formed Police Units (FPUs) and a PSU of 140 each as well as 19 others serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs).

FPUs conduct escort duties, patrols, public order management, protection of internally displaced persons, key installations and infrastructure, among others, while IPOs work as advisors, mentors and trainers.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved.

