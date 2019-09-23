Ghana: Sawla Police Grab 2 Suspected Armed Robbers.

21 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Police in Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah Region, have arrested two suspected armed robbers.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who disclosed this at a media encounter, said the suspects were apprehended by Operation Conquer Team, stationed in Sawla.

He mentioned the names of suspects as Mustapha Mumuni, 22, and Ali Bukari, 20, and explained that the team has been stationed in the Sawla to help halt increasing armed robbery on the stretch road.

DSP Tanko stated that the suspects were in police custody, and a motorcycle with registration number M-19-UW-5099 has been impounded at the police station.

The Police PRO said that the police on patrols on Sawla-Tuna road received information that some armed robbers had attacked motorists plying the route.

DSP Tanko said the police rushed to the spot and arrested the two suspects, adding that they fled on seeing the police, but they were chased and arrested.

He stated that when a search was conducted on them the police found unspecified amount of monies in separate wraps, and five mobile phones.

According to DSP Tanko the police took the suspects to their homes at Tuna and Gindabour respectively for further searches.

He stated that Bukari took the police to his thatched house where dangerous items were retrieved, and that some victims of the suspects, have already identified items retrieved from suspects as belonging to them.

DSP Tanko said the suspects would be taken to court when investigations are concluded.

