Ghana: Woman Inflicts Injuries On Policeman

Police General Corporal Ignatius Simon Kofi Torve of the Kaneshie Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD),has suffered injuries on the left finger from a woman driver he attempted to arrest for a traffic offence.

The incident occurred on Thursday near the Kaneshie Bishop Roundabout, when Gen Cpl Torve questioned her why she was driving a vehicle without the appropriate documents.

He told the Ghanaian Times that while observing traffic flow at the Kaneshie Bishop Roundabout, he spotted the woman driving without appropriate stickers on the windscreen.

"Upon seeing that, I stopped the car, and requested the roadworthy and insurance certificates, which she failed to produce with the explanation that she left them at home, and I asked her to park the vehicle at the Kaneshie MTTD so that she can go home and bring the documents," Gen L/Cpl Torve said.

He said the woman obliged to go with him, but on their way, she sped off towards the Cocoa Clinic area at Kaneshie, which compelled him to chase her on his motorcycle.

According to General L/Cpl Torve, when he caught up with the woman, she requested to leave her car keys with him with the excuse that she was late for work, but "as I stretched my hand for the car keys, the woman pulled the key and in the process the keys cut my finger".

The policeman said he agreed that the woman should park the car, and appealed to the public to provide information that can lead to the arrest of the owner of the car.

An eyewitness, Mr Ibrahim Somaila, told this reporter that he realised that a policeman was bleeding as he was engaged in an argument with a woman and a gentleman, but when some people rushed to the scene, the woman had absconded leaving his car with registration number GW 6187-16.