Zimbabwe: Poverty Datum Line Rises

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line (PDL) for an average family of five jumped 15,18 percent to ZWL$1 617 in July this year, up from ZWL$1 404 the previous month as the cost of living continues rise on the back of unrestrained price increases.

Latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) shows that an individual required at least $323,50 per month to access minimum provisions.

"The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for an average of five persons stood at $1,617.48 in July 2019. This represents an increase of 15.18percent when compared to the June 2019 figure of $1 404.26," ZimStat said.

According to ZimStat, the TCPL is a combination of food and non-food items that an average family required for it not to be deemed poor. In terms of food alone, ZimStat said an individual required at least $127,93 per month, up from $112,07 the previous month. Prices of goods and services have further gone up in the past two months as the local currency continued to devalue against the United States dollar.