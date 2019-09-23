Zimbabwe: Ruwa Water Crisis Escalates

23 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Sallomy Matare

The water crisis in Ruwa has escalated after the major supply dam dried up, coupled with Harare's recent stance that it no longer has capacity to supply the town.

In a bid to harvest adequate supplies this coming season, the local authority is planning to raise the dam wall at Nora Valley Dam, as well as de-silt the dam together with Greenskyes Dam.

Ruwa town secretary Mr Kumbirai Madanhi said Nora Dam was "now supplying trickles", hence council was working out long term solutions.

"We had hydrological surveyors last week who pinpointed places where we can get more than 100 litres an hour," he said.

"Nora Dam is now supplying trickles, drilling might start today (Thursday last week) in Zimre suburb to improve water supplies."

Mr Madanhi said places identified that have underground water were Zimre Park, Runyararo and Damofalls.

He said varying long-term solutions were being sought as Ruwa had vast deposits of granite, which made it difficult to sink boreholes.

The long-term solutions, the town secretary said, included the raising of the dam wall at the Nora Valley Dam and de-siltation of two supply dams.

The town recently introduced water-rationing in order to preserve supplies and ease pressure on Nora Dam.

Four bowsers where also procured in the last four months in a bid to avert the water crisis.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved.

