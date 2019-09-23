Kenya: Several Pupils Trapped After Classroom Collapses in Kawangware

Search and rescue efforts underway at Precious Talent Academy in Nairobi's Ng'ando area along Ngong Road.

Nairobi — Several pupils were trapped on Monday morning when a classroom collapsed at Precious Talent Top school in Kawangware, with reports of fatalities.

Rescue efforts were underway following the incident that occurred at 8 am.

The Kenya Red Cross tweeted that four of the pupils had been rushed to hospital, but it did not state their condition, with reports indicating that they were in a critical condition.

"Classroom with pupils inside collapses at a school on Ngong Road," it said, "response teams are at the scene."

Locals were removing debris in trying to save children believed trapped.

Those affected are junior pupils aged below five years, an official at the school said.