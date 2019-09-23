Kenya: At Least 7 Pupils Dead in Classroom Collapse Disaster in Nairobi

Nairobi — At least seven pupils were confirmed dead after a class collapsed at Precious Talent Top school in Kawangware, in Nairobi on Monday morning.

Six died at a local Catholic dispensary where they had been rushed for treatment, while the seventh body was pulled out of the rubble.

"I am from the Catholic hospital where six children have died," a local community leader who only identified herself as Mary said.

There were fears more were trapped in the rubble, with more than ten others hospitalised.