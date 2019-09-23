Angola Gathers Experience On Local Power in Senegal

22 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dakar — An Angolan delegation headed by the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, is since Sunday in Dakar, Senegal's capital, to gather experiences on local power and good practices under the "Learning with the World" project.

The visit, which runs until Thursday, is part of the cycle of exchange of experiences and good practices on the organization and functioning of local government, and will allow important reflections and contributory analysis for the model, content and methodology of the local government process to be adopted, depending on the historical, political, economic and social context of Angola.

The program of the visit reserves findings on the functioning of some administrative or equivalent territorial units, whose experience and level of implementation and organization in the various domains can be learned for Angola.

Exchange of experience and sharing of good practices in local governance in the areas of health, sanitation, education, transport, planning and service management are also foreseen.

