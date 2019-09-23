Malawi: MP to Move Motion for Malawi to Adopt Federal System of Government

22 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Mzimba north legislator Yeremiah Chihana has given notice of a private member's motion for the country to adopt federal system of government.

Yeremiah Chihana: Malawi should have federal government

In the notice, Chihana says the federal system of government is in the interest of equitable distribution of resources and developments in Malawi and as a solution to the challenges brought about by the quota system in the education system.

He also says that federalism is needed because of what he calls elasticity of Malawi politics and in order to ensure equal participation in political decisions which affect all regions in Malawi.

"... this House is satisfied that Malawi has now matured to change the system of government, and to that end, this House resolves that all efforts and legal framework should be put in place towards adoption of a federal system of government within a specified time period and in any case before the next scheduled elections in 2004," reads the notice in part.

Although this might excite some people in the northern region who feel marginalized, it is unlikely that it would pass in parliament as Chihana is the lone member of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) in the 193-strong House.

The notice of motion for federation system of government comes at a time when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is accused of nepotism, regionalism, cronyism, tribalism, favouritism, among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.