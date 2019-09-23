Eritrea: Commendable Effort in Eradicating Harmful Practices

20 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera — At an assessment meeting conducted in Medefera on 18 and 19 September it was reported that praiseworthy activities have been conducted in eradicating harmful practices and community based environmental sanitation activities in which over 160 thousand people participated.

The meeting was attended by over 100 members of villages committees from the 12 sub-zones of the Southern region, administrators of the sub-zones and heads of the regional administration.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kaleab Tesfaselasie, D. G. of Social Service in the region, said that the Committee for Ensuring the Rights of Children has conducted successful awareness raising program for over 83 thousand people and community based environmental sanitation for over 80 thousand people.

Dr. Amanuel Mehreteab, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, also said that the effort to eradicate harmful practices and introduction of community based environmental sanitation activities have significantly contributed in ensuring the health of the society and in the reduction of communicable diseases in the region.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.