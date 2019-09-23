Eritrea: Commendable Effort in Eradicating Harmful Practices

Mendefera — At an assessment meeting conducted in Medefera on 18 and 19 September it was reported that praiseworthy activities have been conducted in eradicating harmful practices and community based environmental sanitation activities in which over 160 thousand people participated.

The meeting was attended by over 100 members of villages committees from the 12 sub-zones of the Southern region, administrators of the sub-zones and heads of the regional administration.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kaleab Tesfaselasie, D. G. of Social Service in the region, said that the Committee for Ensuring the Rights of Children has conducted successful awareness raising program for over 83 thousand people and community based environmental sanitation for over 80 thousand people.

Dr. Amanuel Mehreteab, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, also said that the effort to eradicate harmful practices and introduction of community based environmental sanitation activities have significantly contributed in ensuring the health of the society and in the reduction of communicable diseases in the region.