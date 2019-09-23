Zimbabwe: Chamboko, Dan Win Ambassador's Tournament

Top table tennis players Brian Chamboko and Tian Dan were crowned the 2019 Chinese Ambassador's Cup China-Zimbabwe table tennis tournament men and women's champions at Harare International School yesterday.

Chamboko, a national team coach, managed to stand his ground against his Chinese opponents to claim gold.

The Zimbabwean top seed said he was happy to have won the tournament and is looking forward to do well again at the Region V championships.

"I am very happy to manage to defend my title and it was very competitive the guys gave us a good run and I hope we will have more of these tournaments in future," said Chamboko.

Chamboko managed to defeat Wang ling Ping 3-2 to claim a gold medal as Tinashe Fambira was third to claim bronze medal as Chen Lei was fourth.

In the women's section top seed Anesu Saringwani was defeated by Dan 3-0 as Zhang Yang was third while Ashley Dhlamini was fourth.

Zimbabwe was also defeated in the mixed doubles as Zhang Xu Shang partnered Zhang Yang to defeat the pair of Vikram Sighn and Saringwani in the finals.

The event had seen nine men and seven women from each country and Zimbabwe won 6-2 in the former and lost 6-1 in the later.

The Chinese Ambassador's Cup was sponsored by local companies and Chinese business communities in Zimbabwe.

It is aimed at strengthening the two countries' strong relationships and promote bilateral co-operation.

The tournament was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe and co-organised by the Zimbabwe Chinese Table Tennis Association and the Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union.