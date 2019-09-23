Zimbabwe: Odzi District to Venture Into Fish Farming

23 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyasha Mapasa

The Marange-Zimunya Share Ownership Trust (CSOT) has embarked on a fish farming project in Odzi that is expected to help generate income for villagers and boost their nutrition.

Th etrust is funding the project and has since constructed a small dam in Ward 3.

In an interview with The Herald, Ward 3 councillor Mr Moses Mujaji confirmed the development.

"We saw that there was a shortage of breams on the market," he said. "The majority of people are only consuming mackerel. We saw this as a business opportunity that will see the whole community benefiting."

Cllr Mujaji is confident the project will benefit many households.

"This is a good project for the community, which if implemented well and monitored properly, can generate good income for the community," he said. "As a start, we are targeting a minimum of 100 families to benefit from this."

The CSOT constructed and fenced a dam at Mumwahuku River. It will this month put 100kg of Kariba bream fingerlings into the dam.

"It is the Mumwahuku River that we are blocking and we are going to put a spillway gate valve so that when the dam is full we release some of the water via the spillway," said Cllr Mujaji.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Health
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.