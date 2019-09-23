Zimbabwe: Odzi District to Venture Into Fish Farming

The Marange-Zimunya Share Ownership Trust (CSOT) has embarked on a fish farming project in Odzi that is expected to help generate income for villagers and boost their nutrition.

Th etrust is funding the project and has since constructed a small dam in Ward 3.

In an interview with The Herald, Ward 3 councillor Mr Moses Mujaji confirmed the development.

"We saw that there was a shortage of breams on the market," he said. "The majority of people are only consuming mackerel. We saw this as a business opportunity that will see the whole community benefiting."

Cllr Mujaji is confident the project will benefit many households.

"This is a good project for the community, which if implemented well and monitored properly, can generate good income for the community," he said. "As a start, we are targeting a minimum of 100 families to benefit from this."

The CSOT constructed and fenced a dam at Mumwahuku River. It will this month put 100kg of Kariba bream fingerlings into the dam.

"It is the Mumwahuku River that we are blocking and we are going to put a spillway gate valve so that when the dam is full we release some of the water via the spillway," said Cllr Mujaji.