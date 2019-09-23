Sudan: NGOs Celebrate International Day of Peace

Khartoum — Several NGOs launched a campaign to spread the culture of peace and peaceful coexistence, promote the value of tolerance and celebrate the Sudanese identity in the name of "I am peace". The campaign was designed to coincide with International Day of Peace, on Saturday.

At a news conference on Thursday in Khartoum, speakers said that the campaign aims to create an environment that contributes to the promotion of the values and concepts of peace. They stated that the campaign began its work since September 15 and will continue in all Sudanese states until peace prevails throughout the country. They pointed out that the campaign is planning to initiate different ways of coexistence between communities throughout the whole transitional period in order to stop conflicts, renounce violence and praise tolerance, societal development, foster community diversity, as well as reflecting the issues of various social groups in ways that are positive and supportive of peace and national identity.

In the Red Sea state, regarding the peace and coexistence among communities, a couple of events and programs have been carried out in conjunction with World Peace Day. On Friday, the Union Writers and Artists performed a theatre performance under the slogan of Theatre for Peaceful Coexistence.

The coexistence initiatives included the maintenance of schools and the distribution of a school bag and treatment programs and assistance from psychologists, A journalist, Amin Sanada told Radio Dabanga that the peaceful coexistence initiative included a match between Arab Sukarta and Wadi Nyala in Port Sudan stadium.

