Sudan: Court Prepares Murder Charges Against Al Bashir and NISS Chief Gosh

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Demonstration in Arkaweet, Khartoum on Tuesday against the El Obeid massacre
22 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — The Public Prosecutor in Omdurman has issued an arrest warrant for former National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Salah Gosh on charges of first degree murder.

The prosecution is preparing charges against ousted president Omar Al Bashir and the former chief of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) under Article 130 of Sudanese criminal law. Al Bashir, who is currently being detained in Kober Prison, is already on trial on corruption charges.

A spokesman for Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Wajdi Saleh said in El Tayyar newspaper that the Coalition of FFC with the Prosecution is going to bring charges against the figures of the former regime.

Further, he added that "we will hold officials of the former regime accountable, including Gosh".

"The case they have brought against Salah Gosh and the ousted president is about the unlawful killing of Salah Abdel Wahab," Wajdi said. Thus, the Prosecutor has issued an arrest warrant for Salah Gosh.

In May, NISS security agents charged with guarding the house of Gosh confronted a police force headed by a Brigadier under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, who were attempting to execute a warrant issued by the prosecution, to arrest Gosh on charges of suspicious illegal ownership of wealth, and to search his home.

According to the statement, the NISS agents justified the refusal saying that "instructions were not issued". They then directed a vehicle mounted with a Dushka machinegun towards the vehicle of prosecutors, and threatened to fire.

In June, Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) referred 98 senior officers of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to retirement.

In April, the TMC pledged to restructure the NISS and referred a number of senior officers for retirement, including Salah Gosh, the director of NISS.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

