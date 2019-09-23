Sudan: Former Revenue Chief, Son, Arrested for Corruption

22 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The former head revenue official in Sudan's Presidential Palace and his son have been arrested and charged with corruption after $1 million in cash found in the Son's possession.

The Zero Corruption Organisation says that Sudan's Prosecution of Illicit Acquisition and Suspect Wealth found $1million dollars in the possession of the son of Ahmed Ali El Fashoushia.

The Prosecutor of the Illicit acquisition and Suspect Wealth raided the houses of the defendants, where they found the amount.

The son was arrested immediately, while El Fashoushia was arrested on Wednesday; after "considerable effort" by the Illicit and Suspected Wealth Prosecutor.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

