Sudan: Eight Dead, Several Injured in South Darfur Violence

22 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida — Eight people have been killed and several others have been wounded in Gereida - South Darfur.

On Thursday, In a press statement, the acting governor of South Darfur, General Hashim Khalid Mahmoud, confirmed the killing of eight people, and a number of wounded in the incidents that occurred in Gireida on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Governor verified that among the dead a woman, a child, and an army lieutenant, as well as the five of the perpetrators. "The attackers have used Kalashnikov and other machine guns on the joint forces," the governor said.

Further, he said that a joint security force consisting of 25 vehicles have been authorised to investigate and arrest, on the ground of the directives of the Sovereign Council to collect weapons and combat the phenomena of smuggling and drugs.

The protestors have continued their demonstration and sit-in at the Freedom Square in Gereida, South Darfur, for four days, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators, bringing them to justice, and return the plundered properties as well as they are asking that the governor must come and assess the situation by himself in Gereida.

On Friday, Fakhreddine Othman, the spokesman for the Sudanese Professional Association in Gereida, announced the reopening of the town's Grand Market, Abuja market, and schools on Saturday.

