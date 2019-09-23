Nigeria: Kano Hisbah Board Destroys 196,400 Bottles of Alcohol

23 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 196,400 bottles of beer confiscated within the Kano metropolis.‎

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa-Fage.‎

Speaking shortly after the destruction exercise at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Islam forbids alcohol consumption and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person.

"In Islam, alcohol is strongly forbidden.

"Our Islamic Scholars, religious and community leaders should join hands together in the crusade against such social vices," he explained.‎

‎Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, the governor assured that all other Shari'ah agencies in the state will enjoy similar promotion and support with State Hisbah Biard to enable them to discharge their mandates.

The statement also quoted the governor as saying that the state will continue to support the Hisbah more especially after the inauguration and decoration of commanders in all the 44 local government areas.

"I urge you to give them all the support to discharge their duties (which) will not only promote their work but ensure that our society becomes free from evil social acts," he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General Kano State Hisbah Board, Haroon Ibn - Sina, said that the board had succeeded in preventing alcohol sales and consumption under the provisions of Section 401 of the Penal Code of 2013 and Sharia Law of Kano.

He said the board also got a court order to destroy over 12 trucks of alcohol confiscated.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.