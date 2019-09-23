Gambia: KMC Mayor Should Consider the Women's Appeal

23 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Women selling vegetables and other commodities in the street pay duties to the council on a daily basis. They claim that the council has the tendency to take dues from them and would wait until a given day to send the police to take all their commodities and dump them at the council at their expense. Some argue that under such seizures, women could lose up to two thousand dalasi when their goods are seized and they would then have to start from scratch to build their capital again by taking loans to start afresh.

Foroyaa would advise that the mayor should set up a task force that would speak to all the women to know what they are selling and identify a right place for them to settle rather than simply assume that there are places to sell in the market and thus give orders for them to leave the places they now occupy or have their goods seized.

An orderly process is the way to prevent conflict and have a win-win solution, which is what the nation needs.

Foroyaa will continue to follow developments as they unfold.

