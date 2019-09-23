Somalia: President Farmajo Set to Attend First General Assembly's Annual Meeting.

23 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is set to attend his first General Assembly's annual meeting.

Since taking office in early 2017, President Farmajo has not attended the UN General Assembly meetings due to his US citizenship, which he renounced last month.

In 2017 and 2018, Somalia was represented by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre and Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad respectively.

President Farmajo has lived in the United States since the collapse of the central government in Somalia in 1991 and later worked at the Somali embassy in Washington.

Villa Somalia has confirmed that President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly which will open on 24th September 2019.

The key issues that the global leaders are expected to address in the 74th UN General Assembly meeting are primarily strengthening youth and employment opportunities, resolving conflicts, promoting economic growth, protecting human rights and unifying efforts in the face of terrorism.

