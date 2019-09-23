Liberia: Several Liberians Get Chinese 'Green House' Training

22 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports-run Klay Agriculture Vocational Training Center (KVTC) in Bomi County embarks on its 5th training cycle in collaboration with the China aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technique Assistance Program.

The Director for China aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technique Program, Nei Yongdou says, the ongoing training will last for 10 months, unlike previous trainings, which lasted for six months.Mr. Nei says several persons will benefit from the training, which according to him, will further help boost the economy, as agriculture is the bedrock to the growth of every nation.

He discloses that the best trainees will be sent to China for advanced knowledge, because Liberia is an agricultural country.

Mr. Zizi Cyrus, Director General for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, lauds the Chinese for impacting knowledge into the minds of many Liberians, especially the youth.Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports D. Zeogar Wilson at the occasion, he conveys the Minister's congratulatory messages to his Chinese counterpart.

"The Minister would have loved been a part of this program, but due to some international engagements in the United States of America, regarding youth activities and the United Nations General Assembly, he couldn't be part of the program. However, he wants me [thank] the Government of China for the continuous support to our youth in agriculture through the China aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technique Assistance Program," Cyrus asserts.

For his part, the Director for KAVTC, Mr. Frederick Massaquoi, indicates that the program at Klay is to empower youth through agricultural skills and techniques.He says this will enable the youth to be productive in vegetable production and other crops from the skill acquired.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.