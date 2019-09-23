Liberia: Several Liberians Get Chinese 'Green House' Training

The Ministry of Youth and Sports-run Klay Agriculture Vocational Training Center (KVTC) in Bomi County embarks on its 5th training cycle in collaboration with the China aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technique Assistance Program.

The Director for China aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technique Program, Nei Yongdou says, the ongoing training will last for 10 months, unlike previous trainings, which lasted for six months.Mr. Nei says several persons will benefit from the training, which according to him, will further help boost the economy, as agriculture is the bedrock to the growth of every nation.

He discloses that the best trainees will be sent to China for advanced knowledge, because Liberia is an agricultural country.

Mr. Zizi Cyrus, Director General for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, lauds the Chinese for impacting knowledge into the minds of many Liberians, especially the youth.Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports D. Zeogar Wilson at the occasion, he conveys the Minister's congratulatory messages to his Chinese counterpart.

"The Minister would have loved been a part of this program, but due to some international engagements in the United States of America, regarding youth activities and the United Nations General Assembly, he couldn't be part of the program. However, he wants me [thank] the Government of China for the continuous support to our youth in agriculture through the China aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technique Assistance Program," Cyrus asserts.

For his part, the Director for KAVTC, Mr. Frederick Massaquoi, indicates that the program at Klay is to empower youth through agricultural skills and techniques.He says this will enable the youth to be productive in vegetable production and other crops from the skill acquired.