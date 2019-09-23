Botswana: Athletics Team Leave for Doha

Gaborone — Botswana athletics team will leave for Doha, Qatar September 23 to represent the country at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony on Friday, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tshekedi Khama congratulated the athletes for their milestone, encouraging them to savour the moment as they had worked hard to earn it.

Khama also urged them to foster friendships and network because the games might give them opportunities.

He encouraged them to learn from their competitors and understand the areas they should improve in.

Furthermore, Khama cautioned them against doping but encouraged the athletes to work hard and 'perform to the best of your ability'.

He said government, Botswana National Olympic Committee and Botswana National Sports Commission's role was to prepare the athletes adequately for the games and support the various sport codes.

Khama said different entities including the private sector should take responsibility in funding sports and developing the youth in different levels saying government parastatals also should to invest in human resource.

For his part, Botswana National Olympics Committee chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho said he was confident that the athletes would represent the country with pride.

He also expressed his appreciation on the coaching team that would be accompanying the athletics team for their hard work and guiding the athletes over the years.

The camp is made up of men's team; Ditiro Nzamani, and Leungo Scotch, who would be competing in the 400metres and Nijel Amos in the 800 metres.

Leaname Maotoanong, Boitumelo Masilo, Zibane Ngozi, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Ditiro Nzamani and Leungo Scotch would represent Botswana in the 4 x 400m race.

The local camp will also field Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko in the women's 400m race.

The 4x400m women relay team has Oarabile Babolayi, Thomphang Basele, Botlogetswe, Amantle Montsho, Moroko and Oratile Nowe.

Source : BOPA