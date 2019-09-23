Botswana: Athletics Team Leave for Doha

22 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Sandra Sethaiso

Gaborone — Botswana athletics team will leave for Doha, Qatar September 23 to represent the country at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony on Friday, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tshekedi Khama congratulated the athletes for their milestone, encouraging them to savour the moment as they had worked hard to earn it.

Khama also urged them to foster friendships and network because the games might give them opportunities.

He encouraged them to learn from their competitors and understand the areas they should improve in.

Furthermore, Khama cautioned them against doping but encouraged the athletes to work hard and 'perform to the best of your ability'.

He said government, Botswana National Olympic Committee and Botswana National Sports Commission's role was to prepare the athletes adequately for the games and support the various sport codes.

Khama said different entities including the private sector should take responsibility in funding sports and developing the youth in different levels saying government parastatals also should to invest in human resource.

For his part, Botswana National Olympics Committee chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho said he was confident that the athletes would represent the country with pride.

He also expressed his appreciation on the coaching team that would be accompanying the athletics team for their hard work and guiding the athletes over the years.

The camp is made up of men's team; Ditiro Nzamani, and Leungo Scotch, who would be competing in the 400metres and Nijel Amos in the 800 metres.

Leaname Maotoanong, Boitumelo Masilo, Zibane Ngozi, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Ditiro Nzamani and Leungo Scotch would represent Botswana in the 4 x 400m race.

The local camp will also field Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko in the women's 400m race.

The 4x400m women relay team has Oarabile Babolayi, Thomphang Basele, Botlogetswe, Amantle Montsho, Moroko and Oratile Nowe.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.