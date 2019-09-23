Namibia: Absence of Magistrate Derails Matters for Regional Courts

Oshakati — Regional court matters for Okahao, Outapi, Ondangwa and Opuwo, which were transferred to be heard in the Oshakati Regional Court, are currently on hold as there is no magistrate to preside over them.

The contract of Magistrate Alvin Simpson, who was assigned to the aforementioned regions, expired in May last year.

Matters are currently being postponed with the hope that he will be recalled to finalise his cases.

New Era has it on good record that Simpson was expected to be in office on a three-month contract between September and November to finalise his cases, however, he allegedly refused the package he was offered.

Magistrate Lazarus Amutse yesterday during the postponement of cases told the accused persons that Simpson was expected to commence to finalise his work.

"The judiciary had approached him to see if he could come on September 1, but he did not show up. We are still waiting for him," said Amutse.

Amutse said in the absence, matters would have to start before a new magistrate.

New Era further has it on good record that some cases date back to 2005 and are of a serious nature such as rape, robbery and housebreaking.

One of the accused persons whose case is from Opuwo, during the postponement on Thursday addressed the court, saying that his case which has been dragging has become a financial burden.

He needs at least N$720 for a return trip to and from Sesfontein.

"Can the court allow me to appear at Opuwo, because I am unemployed and I pay N$180 from Sesfontein to Opuwo and another N$180 from Opuwo to Oshakati. The money this time from Opuwo I got from relatives, the other N$180 I had to sell three chickens that I travelled with, but now I do not have money to go back home," pleaded the accused who also wanted the court to assist him with transport.

The court sympathised with him and he was granted to report himself to the Opuwo Magistrate's Court.

Another accused wanted the court to cancel his warrant of arrest so that he could return to take of the family, however, none could happen.