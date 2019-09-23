Ghana: Great Pikin Crowned 'Hip Hop Artiste of the Year'

21 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

Rapper, Great Pikin (Ebenezer Anang Anum) was crowned the 'Hip Hop artiste of the year' at the maiden edition of Ga Dangbe Gome awards held in Accra yesterday.

It was organised by Youth TV Ghana in collaboration with Ga Dangbe TV to award hard working musicians, corporate entities and individuals who have contributed in promoting the indigenous culture of the Gas.

The rapper beat competition from Toy Boy, Coffee Walabi, Mingle X, Chymny Crane, Rhyno Iver, B Flame and Ga Boi with a track 'Bossu' to win the award.

Speaking exclusively to Times Weekend, the sensational hip hop/hip life artiste expressed gratitude to the organisers and lauded his fans for helping him win the award.

He indicated that the award was an indicator of something big which would inspire him all the time to produce thrilling songs that could chalk his name on bigger awards schemes organised in the country and outside.

Great Pikin noted that the inception of the award was a blessing to young and upcoming artistes, and urged other event organisers to put much effort in creating events that would promote young talents.

As an appreciation to fans for getting his name on the lime light, he dropped a new single this Wednesday dubbed 'Gbelemo', a track produced by fyber and featured one of the growing artistes, Nii Funny, to get fans to move their feet.

The hip hop track, he said, means 'open' and was released to make people feel bubbly to get on the dance floor.

In making the industry more competitive and conducive for talented young artistes, he appealed to the renowned stars to make collaborations more flexible and easier for them.

The award winning rapper promised to release more videos this year, and called on music lovers to subscribe and download his tracks on the mainstream media to support his movement in making the brand a household name.

