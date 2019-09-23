Ghana: GAA Names Team for IAAF World Champs

21 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has released a 10-member team for the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 which starts from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 6.

The team features the African 4x100m relay gold medalists' quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Joseph Paul Amoah and reserve Edwin Kwabla Gadayi. The team is currently ranked 13th in the World, according to rankings released by athletics tracking website tilastopaja.

Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, who secured his ticket to the championship with a time of 10.01sec in the 100m and 20.08sec (NR) in the 200m earlier this year, is set to compete in the men's 100m event.

Joseph, who goes to the World's ranked joint 16th in the 100m, has opted not to compete in the 200m owing to the heavy schedule at the event.

Elsewhere, the women's 4x100m relay team makes a return to the world stage again having qualified for the IAAF World Championships at the Yokohama World Relays earlier this year.

The quartet of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie are joined by relay reserve Deborah Acquah for the showdown in Doha.

Meanwhile, two additional athletes who made the entry standards for the World's- triple jumper, Nadia Eke and sprinter Josephine Anokye - could not make the trip due to injury.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

