Ghana: Salon Services Academy Students Engage in Health Walk

21 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Salon Services Academy, as part of efforts to promote good health among students and staff, last weekend organized a health walk at Peduase in the Eastern region.

The event, which also formed part of the 2019 Graduation activities, saw over 100 students engage in the walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase where they were taken through aerobic session by security staff at the Peduase Lodge.

The annual event was also to promote unity among the various halls of the academy while encouraging students to build the spirit of teamwork.

According to Miss Claudia Addo-Twum, the Academy's Administrator, next year's event would be used to raise funds to support mentally challenged women who have been treated and discharged but have no source of income.

She also acknowledged the importance of physical exercise in the lives of people and reminded the students to make it part of their daily lives to stay healthy.

Salon Services Academy is a vocational college that offers courses in cosmetology, beauty therapy, hair technology, massage intermediate and advance classes, makeup artistry, facial treatment and barbering.

