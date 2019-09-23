South Africa: Joyrider Arrested for Speeding Had Taken Parent's Car Without Permission

22 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) High Speed Unit arrested a 21-year-old caught doing 202km/h on the N3 freeway near the Rand Airport turnoff on Sunday.

He told the unit that he was rushing home.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said it was later established that the driver had taken his parent's Opel Okra SUV for a joyride without permission.

Three other drivers were also clocked on Sunday exceeding the speed limit.

All four motorists are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

The unit also arrested another driver who was caught doing 170km/h in a 120km/h zone on the R59 freeway near Alberton on Saturday.

He claimed he was late for work.

"He was escorted to the Brackendowns police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving. The motorist is expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court shortly," Mokheseng said.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.