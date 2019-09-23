South Africa: Joyrider Arrested for Speeding Had Taken Parent's Car Without Permission

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) High Speed Unit arrested a 21-year-old caught doing 202km/h on the N3 freeway near the Rand Airport turnoff on Sunday.

He told the unit that he was rushing home.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said it was later established that the driver had taken his parent's Opel Okra SUV for a joyride without permission.

Three other drivers were also clocked on Sunday exceeding the speed limit.

All four motorists are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

The unit also arrested another driver who was caught doing 170km/h in a 120km/h zone on the R59 freeway near Alberton on Saturday.

He claimed he was late for work.

"He was escorted to the Brackendowns police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving. The motorist is expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court shortly," Mokheseng said.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton

Source: News24