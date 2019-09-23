Liberia: Pres. Weah Proud of Liberia, China Win-Win Friendship As Asian Nation Clicks 70

The Republic of Liberia and the People's Republic of China continue to witness tangible progress since the reawakening of bilateral relationship over a decade ago by treating each other as equal partners with transparency and accountability being the hallmark of the ties, President George Weah said Thursday at the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia.

At the occasion marking the 70thAnniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China, the Liberian leader reiterated to Chinese Ambassador FU Jijun and other diplomats in attendance that, Liberia remains supportive of the 'One China Policy' and appreciates the enhanced mutual cooperation also driven by confidence and hope.

The day is actually observed on the 1st of every October, the same as President Weah's birthday, but was pushed forward in Liberia by the Chinese Embassy for diplomatic reasons.

"Let me use this occasion to thank His Excellency Xi Jinping, the Government and people of the People's Republic of China for the continued cordial relationship which exists between our two countries, between the Republic of China and the continent of Africa, which has resulted into enormous benefits to both sides on the basis of win-win approaches," said President Weah.

The Liberian Chief Executive expressed the high gratitude of his government and people for the technical and economic assistance programs China has been rendering to Liberia.

He recounted many infrastructural projects, scholarships and vocational trainings provided by the government of China to his country.

To cite a few significant and reliable contribution to the infrastructural development of Liberia, the President referenced the Ministerial Complex, the new annexes to the Capitol Building, the modern terminal and (rehabilitated) runway at the Roberts International Airport, and the University of Liberia building at Fendell Campus.

Moreover, the he alluded to poverty reduction and other initiatives that in the spirit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which are also in line with Liberia's development plan, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

"As we celebrate this historic day with you, Mr. Ambassador, it is our hope that the people of the People's Republic of China will continue in the blessings of peace, political cohesion and sustained economic growth and development," added President Weah.

Meanwhile, Chinese envoy FU said the People's Republic of China, over the past 70 years under the leadership of the Communist Party, has made a great leap forward from standing up to becoming a richer and stronger nation with its GDP rising from 67.9 billion in 1952 to more than 90 trillion in 2018, an increase of more than 1,300 times.

Around 800 million Chinese people have gotten out of poverty, representing 70% of the population.

"With the kind support of international partners, including Liberia, the Chinese people have made remarkable progress through relentless efforts," said Ambassador FU.LINA