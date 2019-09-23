Liberia: YMCA Warned By Magdalene Saah

The Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) has been warned by the National Commission on Higher Education that it does not operate a Polytechnic.The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Commission on Higher Education on September 17, 2019 clarified that it has not issued any accreditation or license to the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) to function as a Polytechnic College.

According to the Ministry, YMCA has been operating as an-after-school Program for young adults and potential leaders in a periodic cycle of computer training program which they have performed over the years.

Meanwhile, the YMCA should continue so by providing regular after school program to improve developmental skills and empowerment of young Liberians for future challenges.

The Ministry cautions the public that YMCA is not a Polytechnic College and should avoid telling the public the school is a Polytechnic College.

In addition, the Ministry is cautioning the management of the YMCA Board to stop fabrication. The MOE wants YMCA Board to withdraw the statement made that they have received license or accreditation from the Ministry or National Commission on Higher Education with immediate effect. Ministry does not issue license or accreditation to higher institutions except the National Commission on Higher Education.

"The MOE responsibility is to issue operational permits to basic and secondary schools including vocational and technical education," the statement said.

In response to the MOE press statement, the acting director of the YMCA Polytechnic Pastor Gabriel Brimah said: The YMCA has obtained permit from the MOE for the provision of TVET courses. "We are quietly working with the National Commissions on higher Education to be licensed so as to prepare for the granting of degrees. We are ready to offer diploma and certificate in TVET education".

Meanwhile "we observed separate statements from the MOE and the National Commissions on Higher Education suggesting that the YMCA has claimed accreditation from the MOE to operate a polytechnic".

"The YMCA remains a strong partner for youth development. As we improve our services to young people, we will continue to follow the requirements in line with the laws of Liberia. The YMCA wants to caution people in authority, who have conflicting interests in higher education, desist from using their national platforms and access to smear an institution that they see as a potential rival," the statement from YMCA said.

"The YMCA Polytechnic College is now opened for admission for young people to take courses, including information communication technology, building trade, project management, cosmetology, etc," it said.