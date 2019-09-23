Zimbabwe: Doctors Gave Up On Dying Mugabe, Reveals Mnangagwa

Photo: Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Lock (USAF)/Wikimedia Commons
The late Robert Mugabe (file photo).
23 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Singaporean doctors gave up treatment on now late former President Robert Mugabe as it turned out age and his advanced State of cancer ailment had gone beyond treatment.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa while addressing some Zanu PF supporters in New York.

The President is in the American city for the United Nations Annual General Assembly.

Said Mnangagwa, "In fact, when we discussed about the issue (Mugabe's illness), it turned out that treatment had stopped, doctors had stopped treatment, chemotherapy, one, because of age and also because the cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore.

"He would have come back home, but the family said they wanted to remain. Of course, they would have wanted me to come to Singapore, but also we had our Vice President General (Constantino) Chiwenga, who is in a military hospital in Beijing, who was going into a major operation and those two demands."

Zimbabwe's long serving leader died on 6 September after spending months on treatment in Singapore.

While Mugabe was frequenting the Asian country since his time as the country's leader, a nephew to the once powerful President told NewZimbabwe.com recently that his health challenges deteriorated when he was forced out of his job via a military coup in 2017.

Mugabe felt betrayed by his long-time allies who pushed him out of a job he had fiercely protected for decades.

Observers say the thought of exiting a long political career a villain and outside his own terms weighed heavily on him.

Mugabe's decision to abandon the country's health system he presided over for 37 years for treatment outside has been widely criticised by ordinary Zimbabweans.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.