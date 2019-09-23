Liberia: Activist Mounts Pressure for Liberians to Gain Status

A Human Rights and Civil society activist based in the United States of America, Pastor Torli Krua is calling on American president, Donald Trump to re-designate Deferred Enforced Departure DED for all Liberian Refugees languishing across America without work permits by Thanksgiving Day November 28, 2019.

Pastor Krua who arrived September 19 at the O'Hair Airport, Chicago Illinois, kicking off the first leg of "Operation Equal Protection" (OEP) organized to commemorate 400 years of the arrival of African Slaves in chains in Virginia said the campaign is intended to create awareness for president Trump to see reasons.

OEP aims to end centuries of abuse, discrimination and neglect of descendants of African Slaves in America and the American Colony of Liberia by requesting President Trump to re-designate Deferred Enforced Departure DED for all Liberian Refugees languishing across America without work permits by Thanksgiving Day November 28, 2019.

According to a release from the US, OEP is set to be launched on September 22, 2019 in Muscatine Iowa. OEP is the UHRI'S response to Operation Shinning Express ordered by president George Bush which airlifted Liberian Refugee Mothers and their American born children to America in 2003. Since their arrival in America Republicans under Bush and Democrats under Obama have denied the Liberian Mothers work permits for no justifiable reasons for 17 years.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to gather more US Government Data and Statistics to substantiate UHRI's claim of officially sanctioned systemic racial discrimination against Liberians in visa issuance at the USA embassy in Monrovia, violation of the "Equal Protection Clause" of the 14th Amendment against Liberian Mothers airlifted by US Marines during Operation Shinning Express ordered by president George Bush in 2003, racial discrimination against Liberians on temporary status since 1991, and the illegal use of American taxpayers money by white supremacists slaveholders who unlawfully colonized descendants of African Slaves whose blood, sweat and tears build America, the 'Land of Opportunities' for European immigrants. It can be recalled that Krua Launched a similar campaign in 1995 across west Africa that resulted in Refugee resettlement for Liberians and many other African Refugees.