Liberia: PuUL Settles Journalists Grievances

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has made a successful intervention aimed at resolving concerns raised by some aggrieved members of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL).A press release issued by the union over the weekend, said its intervention was made through a reconciliatory meeting held at the Union's headquarters on Friday among the parties.

It can be recalled, that recently, some aggrieved members of the publishers association of Liberia communicated with the PUL about the formation of an Independent publishers association of Liberia thus promoting the meeting to resolve the issue positively.

Mr. Coffey also appealed to both parties to return to status code and vowed that the concerns raised will be addressed.

Mr. Coffey further stated that the establishment of an independent publishers association should not be the first remedy for the challenges confronting the association.

"PUL is of the conviction that the amicable resolution of the the disagreements is the best alternative dispute resolution mechanism for harmony, growth and the development of the publisher association of Liberia," the statement further said.

The PUL president also urged the PAL leadership headed by Othello Garblah to engage in action capable to address factors that led to the disagreements expressed by the aggrieved members.

The meeting was attended by the leadership and some members of the aggrieved party, the leadership and some publishers association members as well as Some former leaders of the publisher association.

During the meeting, participants expressed willingness for the peaceful co-existence of the publishers association of Liberia members. TNR

The meeting was organized and presided over by the president of the PUL, Charles B. Coffey Jr.

"The meeting was dynamic, structured and interactive, lauded members of PAL for the level of cooperation accorded the PUL and the commitment to peace, reconciliation and unity in the publishers association of Liberia (PAL)," the release said.