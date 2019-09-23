Liberia: LMA Account to Be Frozen

The Government of Liberia through the office of the Solicitor General, is seeking ways to freeze the Bank Account of officials of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) who were recently indicated by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County for alleged stealing.In a communication addressed to Montserrado County Attorney Edwin Martin, dated September 18, 2019, Cllr. Sayma Syreniuys Cephus the Solicitor General ordered the immediate arrest of these LMA executives and their respective bank accounts be frozen in addition to the LMA account.

Though the communication did not give reasons why Government wants to freeze the bank account, but many believe this is intended to weaken the strength of the indictees to adequately represent and pursue their case with the Government.

LMA boss

Cllr. Sayma Syreniuys Cephus's communication further revealed government plans to recall all security officers assigned at the Liberia Marketing Association to provide support and protection for the association until otherwise.

It can be recalled, that Aice Yeehahn, Z. Faustina Risks, Lusu Sloan, Jones Gibson, James Gbelee, Foday Kamara, Socate Jlah and Jerry Geeded of the LMA were indicted early August for multiple offenses ranging from economic sabotage, a first degree felony.

The indictment accuses these individuals conspired and developed a scheme and defrauded the Government us$22.722.27 and LRD$33.017.080.00 dollars as government revenue generated covering the period of 2016 to 2018.

The indictment revealed that the defendants failed to provide supporting documents or any facts as per payment transactions that were made by LMA officials. TNR