Liberia: LTA Hosts First ITU Regional Spectrum Workshop

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) on Friday, September 20, 2019, concluded a training workshop on International Telecommunications Union's (ITU) Spectrum Management System For Developing Countries (SMS4DC), co-organized by the ITU.

The SMS4DC workshop, which began on Monday, September 16, is targeted towards the Spectrum Managers and the users of SMS4DC tool (both current and prospective). The week-long training brought together about 100 participants from English-speaking countries across Africa to build their capacities and skills to effectively use the SMS4DC tool for efficient spectrum management in their respective countries.

The SMS4DC workshop is an historic development for Liberia's Telecommunications sector as it the country's first ITU-organized spectrum workshop, which will pave the way for more ITU sponsored training programs in Liberia to build human capacity in regulating the Telecommunications sector.

Most countries have spectrum monitoring equipment, but the system is being upgraded to version 5 for greater efficiency in spectrum governance.

LTA Chairman Ivan Brown expressed its gratitude to the ITU for the opportunity to host the workshop. According to him, the workshop addresses mitigating interferences, frequency allocation, valuation and consolidating cross-border coordination of spectrum management.

"The workshop is a demonstration of the commitment of the LTA to achieve the standards of the ITU in more efficiently and effectively managing our scarce spectrum resource," he said.

Participants said they came away feeling more equipped in addressing issues of spectrum management in their respective countries.

ITU Spectrum Management Workshop Hosted by LTA (photos courtesy of LTA)

Jean Jacques Massima-Landji, ITU Representative

Rep. Isacc Roland, Chair House Committee on Telecommunications

Engineering Commissioner Harrison and Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Cooper Kruah, excited about the progress the mew tool will facilitate in the sector

LTA Engineering Commissioner Maria Harrison and Chair Ivan Brown

LTA Spectrum Engineer Henry C. Nah (middle) receiving his certificate of completion

LTA Engineering Staff in a collective session applying the new tool methods in data application

LTA Chair Brown engages I.T. Manager Michael Taplah and a delegate