Liberia: BYC Football Club Unveil New Joma Away Kit

23 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

(L-R) William Seigeh, Rufus Padmore, Christian Doe, Daniel Toe, and Mehnpaine Dolo posed together for the new outfit. (Photo: BYC Football Club)

BYC Football Club have shown off their new away kit for the 2019/20 Liberia Football Association (LFA) Second Division league season.

The predominantly yellow jersey, manufactured by Joma, features a blue checkered design at the front, while the back is solid yellow.

The sleeves and neck of the 'Go Blue Boys' new away kit are solid yellow along with the team's sky-blue and white badge. The kit is competed with yellow shorts, sky-blue socks along with white the the black Joma inscription on the bottom-left of the shorts.

The club officially announced their new design yesterday via their official social media pages.

Christian Doe, Daniel Toe, Rufus Padmore, Mehnpaine Dolo, and William Seigeh were the players featured during the unveiling of the 2019/20 away kit.

"The players are in love with them, and we are happy that they appreciate the support from management headed by our CEO Robert A. Sirleaf, who has always provided our team the best," club president Nathaniel Sherman said.

Sherman said that the club is working on getting their kits on the market for fans to be able to purchase.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Soccer
West Africa
Liberia
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.