Liberia: BYC Football Club Unveil New Joma Away Kit

(L-R) William Seigeh, Rufus Padmore, Christian Doe, Daniel Toe, and Mehnpaine Dolo posed together for the new outfit. (Photo: BYC Football Club)

BYC Football Club have shown off their new away kit for the 2019/20 Liberia Football Association (LFA) Second Division league season.

The predominantly yellow jersey, manufactured by Joma, features a blue checkered design at the front, while the back is solid yellow.

The sleeves and neck of the 'Go Blue Boys' new away kit are solid yellow along with the team's sky-blue and white badge. The kit is competed with yellow shorts, sky-blue socks along with white the the black Joma inscription on the bottom-left of the shorts.

The club officially announced their new design yesterday via their official social media pages.

Christian Doe, Daniel Toe, Rufus Padmore, Mehnpaine Dolo, and William Seigeh were the players featured during the unveiling of the 2019/20 away kit.

"The players are in love with them, and we are happy that they appreciate the support from management headed by our CEO Robert A. Sirleaf, who has always provided our team the best," club president Nathaniel Sherman said.

Sherman said that the club is working on getting their kits on the market for fans to be able to purchase.