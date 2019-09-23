Liberia: Amb. Conteh Sympathizes With Pres. Weah, Compatriots

Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has extended his deepest, heartfelt condolence to President George Weah, the people of Liberia and, in particular, the Imam and families of the deceased students of the Islamic Daawa School of Bassa Town, Paynesville, as a result of the fire incident.

A release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja says the Ambassador is deeply saddened by the disaster and prays to the Almighty God to grant the students Aljannat (Heaven).

"May God grant the bereaved families the strength and fortitude to bear the loss of our beloved departed compatriots. May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace," the release quotes Amb. Conteh.

The release recalls that about 28 people, mostly children, got killed in the fire believed to have broken out in the early hours of Wednesday, September 18, 2019, while the children were sleeping in a building near their mosque. Their remains were meanwhile buried on the same Wednesday, after a short funeral rite attended by President Weah, the release concludes.