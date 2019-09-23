Liberia: WFP's New Country Rep. Presents Letter of Credence

On September 17, 2019, Karla Hershey, the new representative of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), presented her Letters of Credence from WFP's Executive Director David Beasley to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Henry Fahnbulleh in Monrovia, a press release from the WFP has said.

According to the press release, Fahnbulleh extended a warm welcome to representative Hershey and pledged the Government's full readiness to continue the fruitful and longstanding partnership with WFP in Liberia. He then recalled WFP's critical contributions to Liberia during the country's 14-year civil war and Ebola recovery efforts, describing the UN agency as "a crucial partner in the reconstruction and development processes of Liberia."

"We are glad that WFP's development policies have taken into account the development agenda of the country to help provide those critical needs to our people," Fahnbulleh said.

Hershey lauded the Government and the people of Liberia for the wholehearted welcome she has received. "I appreciate you all for accepting my accreditation to allow me to serve in this beautiful country.

"It is a great opportunity for me to be a part of the WFP Liberia family in helping to contribute to Liberia's development drive and assisting the people in a sustainable and impact manner," Hershey said.

She comes to Liberia with a wealth of 30 years of international development and humanitarian experience. She has successfully delivered transformative and life-saving programs through do-no-harm humanitarian responses addressing national, regional and global priorities the release said.

Prior to taking up her new post as WFP Representative in Monrovia, Madam Hershey recently completed her assignment as Senior Advisor on UN Development System Reform in New York. Ms. Hershey has also served as the UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia, leading the United Nations Country Team with 20 resident and non-resident entities.

She served as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Maseru, Lesotho as well as the WFP Representative and Country Director in Swaziland; Deputy Country Director in Malawi and acting Country Director in Syria (2007).

WFP's operations in Liberia began in 1968 working on school feeding and have since expanded to include emergency response, livelihoods and agricultural assets development for rural dwellers, scaling up nutrition, and capacity strengthening.

On 27 August 2019, WFP and the Government of Liberia jointly launched WFP's Country Strategic Plan, which serves as the framework of action for WFP to support to Liberia and development partners in achieving zero hunger by 2030.