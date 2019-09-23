Liberia: HSS Identifies With Orphans, Zogos

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-Liberia (HSS), a charity organization, recently identified with youth they described as destitute, disadvantaged or the Zogos, as well as orphans in several communities in central Monrovia. Zogos are believed to be marauding gangs who often steal from passersby, sometimes in broad daylight or under the cover of darkness.

Items the HSS donated included bags of 25kgs rice, cartons of wash soap and cooking utensils at several locations in Monrovia and its immediate environs.

During the exercise, Anoop Askan, a volunteer working with the organization, told a cross-section of Zogos and orphans that as part of several donations made by the Indian community through the HSS in recent times, the leadership, considering the prevailing economic situation in the country, felt it was important to extend helping hands to destitute youth who cannot properly fend for themselves.

"Food is important to the growth and development of our body; if a man is hungry and cannot find something to eat, he or she will think about stealing from the ones who have. Therefore, we need to help them," Askan said.

According to Askan, while it is true that things are very hard in the country, it is not a good thing to get involved in the act of harassing peaceful citizens as it has been reported in various communities. "We want you to be a good Liberian citizen; let us learn to become an agent of change in society; Liberia is a good country," he said.

He said that people who are privileged should help the needy, adding that HSS-Liberia, being a charity group, has over the years carried out charity work, delivering food items to orphanages and disadvantaged youth in various communities. He said that the aim is to buttress government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Askan continued, "We are doing it by using a portion of our earnings, with no external income source, because this is our belief - 'Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam' - which means the world is one family."

The HSS has provided help to many Liberians since 2018.

It can be recalled that prior to the 2018 Christmas' celebration, the organization donated several other items to kids in Monrovia and its environs.

Augustine Kollie, a resident of PHP community in central Monrovia, has commended HSS for it's efforts, saying: "We want to say a big thank you to the Indian community for thinking about us. If people from a different country can share with us in the face of our condition, then how much more about our own people?"

Kollie acknowledged that in recent times the Indian community has helped many Liberians in so many ways.

Alice Fayiah, mother of three, expressed gratitude to HSS for the kind gesture, noting: "I was very hungry this morning when I woke up. But luckily I saw the Indian people entering our compound with the food items. I was happy because anytime we see them coming, we know that we have something to eat for the day."