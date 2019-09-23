Liberian Innovations in Road Asset Management Featured At Trade Conference in Nairobi

23 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

RoviaGate Technology LLC, a 100% Liberian-owed, technology firm, will showcase its innovations in road asset management in a presentation at the upcoming "Boosting East Africa Trade by Improving Transport (BEAT IT)" conference in Nairobi this week.

The conference, now in its second year, will take place on the from the 25th to the 26th of September 2019, in Nairobi and it was a great success. Following the success of the 2018 edition, the organizers have expanded the focus to cover Transport and Infrastructure as well as Urban Development.

"This year's theme is 'Back to the Future', where we want to consider what we have learnt from the past, where we are at now and what the future holds and where we should be heading in the sector," the organizers say.

RoviaGate's presentation on "Innovations in Road Asset Management" is expected to be the first of five in the first Transport and Infrastructure session. Other presentations in this session include: Latest Developments with the RMS DROMAS - Tanzania Case Study; Collecting and Uploading Inventory Data into RMS using Smart Phone Apps; Use of Apps for Construction Monitoring; and Using Satellite Imagery in Predicting Failure in Road Structures.

The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion on "Innovations in Asset Management and how the future may look", with the presenters as panelists.

Representing RoviaGate will be its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver W. Klark, Jr., an experienced business developer with proven innovative approaches to launching new products/services in emerging markets.

Under his guidance, RoviaGate has grown into a center of innovative solutions to everyday problems faced by government and citizens in sub-Saharan Africa; with solutions deployed in countries including Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya. Yes! Devices. As he puts it, "at RoviaGate, we don't just CREATE, WE INNOVATE!" RoviaGate has been able to "tackle problems by providing SMART (Scalable - Marketable - Actionable - Resourceful - Technological) integrated solutions through our applications and devices."

Over the past two years, Oliver has led the design and development of IOT devices specifically for the African market, addressing all of the major challenges (power, connectivity, etc.) that prevent existing IOT devices from being effective in the region.

Oliver is passionate about mentoring and moulding young minds to tackle Africa's problems using technology. Every quarter, his company hosts a mentoring speaking series for young college tech enthusiasts, inviting guest speakers from all over the world, especially those whose life story the audience can relate to.

Oliver is a philanthropist and believes one of the ways to alleviate poverty and corruption on the continent is by teaching wealth creation and maintenance. His company has a program called My Block where local street sellers selling on his office block given micro loans to buy goods at very low interest rate. The interest is then used to expand the loan network. Every month, participants gather at his office to make report, share experiences, and strategize for the next month.

Oliver is an innovator and avid inventor with several patent certificates in his name and several pending. He received the 2019 Business Excellence Award and is a 2109 inductee into African Leadership Magazine, UK CEO Hall of Fame.

