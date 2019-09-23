Liberia: SCI Donates Assorted Equipment to CSOs

Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia Office on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 donated an assortment of office equipment and other supplies to three civil society organizations (CSOs) -- SUN, Civil Society Alliance of Liberia and Partnership for Sustainable Development (PaSD).

These items, valued at US$8,673, according to a release, is part of SCI's revitalization and material support to CSOs under its Health Worker Program, which is funded by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a pharmaceutical company based in the United Kingdom.

The program, implemented by CSOs, is in keeping with Save the Children's vision in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation.

The Health Worker Program is intended to save the lives of children in vulnerable communities in Liberia and strengthen the capacity of CSOs to advocate for increased budgetary allocation to the health sector.

SCI Liberia Country Manager Joseph Yarsiah, who made the presentation at the entity's office in Sinkor, said the donation is intended to empower CSOs in their advocacy efforts for increased health financing and investment in the country.

Yarsiah said that it is important to strengthen CSOs with material and capacity support in order to sustain the advocacy in the aftermath of the project.

Jacob F. Tengbeh, Manager of the Health Worker Project and Save the Children Health Coordinator, urged beneficiaries to treat the materials with care and used it for the betterment of children.

Items donated included four HP Desk Jet printers, five office desks, a Sony digital camera, 2.5 KVA generator, two projectors and two air conditioners.

Save the Children is the world's leading independent organization for children, with a mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.