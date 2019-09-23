Liberia: SCI Donates Assorted Equipment to CSOs

23 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia Office on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 donated an assortment of office equipment and other supplies to three civil society organizations (CSOs) -- SUN, Civil Society Alliance of Liberia and Partnership for Sustainable Development (PaSD).

These items, valued at US$8,673, according to a release, is part of SCI's revitalization and material support to CSOs under its Health Worker Program, which is funded by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a pharmaceutical company based in the United Kingdom.

The program, implemented by CSOs, is in keeping with Save the Children's vision in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation.

The Health Worker Program is intended to save the lives of children in vulnerable communities in Liberia and strengthen the capacity of CSOs to advocate for increased budgetary allocation to the health sector.

SCI Liberia Country Manager Joseph Yarsiah, who made the presentation at the entity's office in Sinkor, said the donation is intended to empower CSOs in their advocacy efforts for increased health financing and investment in the country.

Yarsiah said that it is important to strengthen CSOs with material and capacity support in order to sustain the advocacy in the aftermath of the project.

Jacob F. Tengbeh, Manager of the Health Worker Project and Save the Children Health Coordinator, urged beneficiaries to treat the materials with care and used it for the betterment of children.

Items donated included four HP Desk Jet printers, five office desks, a Sony digital camera, 2.5 KVA generator, two projectors and two air conditioners.

Save the Children is the world's leading independent organization for children, with a mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.