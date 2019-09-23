Namibia: Walvis Shooting Victim Recounts Ordeal

Selma Uupindi, who was shot in the back, stomach and arm on Thursday at Walvis Bay, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, had been threatened by the alleged perpetrator some days before the incident.

The 22-year-old Uupindi revealed this to The Namibian yesterday from her hospital bed, where she is recuperating.

She said she broke up with her ex-boyfriend because she found out that he had another girlfriend.

"I told him that he already had a girlfriend at Swakopmund, so we could just end things because there was no point. But he did not want to," explained Uupindi.

She said her ex-boyfriend then demanded some clothing items he had bought for her.

"In 2017, we went to the mall, and he bought me a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, and this year he bought me a jersey. He said I should add up the amount of everything he had bought me, which was around N$900, and I should give it back to him," she added.

In an attempt to get his items back, the suspect allegedly went to Uupindi's house three times on Wednesday.

"He called me to go to him outside, and I refused because I did not know what he would do to me. He left and came back, telling me that if I did not come out to him, he would come into the house himself," she narrated.

Uupindi said because she was alone at home, she told the suspect to come back later when there were other people at the house. The suspect left once again.

Later that evening, the suspect returned. But this time, instead of speaking to Uupindi, he spoke to her brother, Sakaria Uupindi.

"He demanded that my brother pays him the N$900, but my brother refused. He told my brother that he was there to get his money and to shoot me, as he said he always carried his gun around with him," she continued.

On the fateful day, Uupindi saw a police car approaching her and a group of friends she was sitting with.

"He was in the car, and he started talking to me. But I just ignored him, whereupon he shot me in my stomach," she said.

After the first bullet hit her, Uupindi tried to run away, but her ex-boyfriend got out of the car, chased her, and shot her in the back.

"I fell on the ground, and he shot me in my arm. He shot me three times," she explained.

The suspect, a police constable, was arrested after he handed himself over at his duty station at Walvis Bay.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed the incident, which he said occured around 16h20 at Kuisebmond.

According to a police report, the suspect will appear in court soon on a charge of attempted murder.

The victim registered a complaint of assault by threat, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.