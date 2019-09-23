Southern Africa: Namibia Win Football At SADC Deaf Games

Namibia won the football title, while South Africa won the netball title at the inaugural SADC Deaf Games in Windhoek on Friday.

With Botswana failing to arrive, only three countries competed in the inaugural championships, with South Africa and Zambia competing along with the hosts Namibia.

The Zambian bus also broke down outside Okahandja but the Namibian government provided them a bus and they managed to arrive in time to compete.

With only three countries competing, both championships were run on a round robin basis without a final and Namibia emerged as the football winners on four points, after beating South Africa 2-1 and drawing 3-3 against Zambia.

Zambia came second on two points, while South Africa came third on one point.

Namibia's Josef Muleka won the player of the tournament award.

South Africa won the netball competition after beating Namibia 24-12 and Zambia 25-10, while Namibia came second after beating Zambia 18-8.

South Africa's centre player Khethelo Xulu won the player of the tournament award.

The president of the Namibia Deaf Sport Federation, Abner Sheya paid tribute to the Namibian team on a fine performance.

"We are very happy and excited to win the football gold medal, but unfortunately we didn't win the netball competition. The team practised very hard for about three months so they were well prepared and their success is just reward for the effort they put in," he said.

Sheya thanked the main sponsor NamPower as well as others who ensured the success of the tournament.

"We had some challenges with funding but we would like to thank NamPower who supported us as well as, ErongoMed, and the Namibia Red Cross Society.