Namibia: UNAIDS Appoints New Country Director

23 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

Alti Zwandor has been appointed as the new Namibia country director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS).

A statement issued by the office of the United Nations in Namibia today stated that Zwandor was officially welcomed as the newly appointed country director on 9 September by the minister of international relations and deputy prime minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndeitwah.

Zwandor is a public health specialist with over 36 years of public health and development work experience.

She succeeds Tharcisse Barihuta who held the position since 2013.

Zwandor and Nandi-Ndeitwah discussed their mutual support and partnership towards the AIDS response, highlighting the importance of removing complacency on HIV and strengthening messaging on combination prevention interventions such as voluntary male circumcision and condom use, the statement detailed.

"I am honoured to be in Namibia and my focus will remain on building, fostering and maintaining strategic partnerships in contributing to the successful HIV response towards Ending AIDS," Zwandor said.

