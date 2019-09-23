Nigeria: Fire Engulfs Unity Bank Headquarters

23 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The headquarters of Unity Bank Plc in Lagos was on Monday engulfed by fire.

PREMIUM TIMES' reporter gathered that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire is said to have engulfed one of the floors of the bank's corporate headquarters.

The fire has, however been brought under control by officials of the fire service.

"We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our Head Office building early this morning," the bank said in a statement Monday.

"The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and has brought the situation under control. While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident.

"From current observations, however, the Banking Hall and other strategic business areas were not affected".

The bank added that further developments regarding the incident will be made public later.

