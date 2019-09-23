Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Statement On Recent Attack On Humanitarian Workers in Gambella

press release

The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the violence perpetrated against humanitarian aid workers in Gambella on September 5, 2019, which resulted in the deaths of two staff members of Action Against Hunger, a non-governmental organization. The loss of these Ethiopian aid workers saddens us deeply, and we offer our sincerest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues.

This attack on a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle is reprehensible, and we urge the quick arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this crime. Any attack on organizations that provide emergency nutritional care and humanitarian assistance is fundamentally an attack on the most vulnerable and impoverished families in Ethiopia.

The United States condemns any violence inflicted on those engaged in humanitarian activities, and we appeal to every level of government to act in their highest capacity to protect all aid workers in the country.