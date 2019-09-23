Ethiopia: United States and Ethiopia Renew Partnership to End Tuberculosis

13 September 2019
United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)
press release

The United States and Ethiopia officially signed a new statement of partnership agreement to continue working closely together to end tuberculosis (TB) across the country. United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sean Jones and State Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse signed a statement of partnership under which Ethiopia will be one of 30 focus countries under USAID's new Global Accelerator to End TB initiative.

The Global Accelerator to End TB is a new model that USAID is employing in order to leverage greater resources from partner countries, private sector partners, and other local organizations in order to meet the UN target of treating 40 million people worldwide by 2022. The Accelerator will focus on locally generated solutions that tailor USAID's TB response to patients and communities in order to better address their diagnosis, treatment and prevention needs.

Since 2000, USAID has been working closely with the Ministry of Health and regional health bureaus across Ethiopia to strengthen the national TB program. As a result, Ethiopia has detected and treated more than 2 million TB cases, significantly reducing TB incidence by more than half while cutting TB-related deaths by nearly 70 percent over the past two decades.

The United States is the largest bilateral provider of support to Ethiopia's health sector, with approximately $150 million per year in funding for tuberculosis; HIV/AIDS; malaria; maternal, neonatal and child health; nutrition; and water, sanitation and hygiene. Overall, the United States has provided approximately $4 billion in development and humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia over the past five years.

#USInvestsInEthiopians

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
External Relations
Health
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.