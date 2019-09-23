Liberia: Pregnant Women, Baby Mothers Demand Treatment - M. Neywon Mengonfia

Health workers in Liberia are going slow thus leading to some pregnant women and young baby mothers placing road blocks at the Du- Port Road Health center in Paynesville, in demand for treatment.

The women with their babies have gone at that government health facility early Monday morning to seek medical attentions.

Few of the women who spoke with this paper said that when they went for treatment early this morning, they were denied to entrance to the building on grounds that government has not paid them( Health workers).

women-2The women alleged that one of their colleagues whose name they did not mention was in labor pain when she was asked to leave the health center.

" Our friend water bag busted while she was standing outside" one of them remarked.

The pregnant women and young baby mothers decried the poor level of treatment receive at that government hospital in Paynesville, one of the cities in Liberia.

The women and girls were heard singing song such as " We want treatment;" while others were saying; "we will not leave until we are treated".

As they sat and demanded treatment, the Chairperson of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders, Zanzan Karwor arrived and spoke with authorities at the Du-Port Road Health Center.

Chief Karwor in an interview after his brief discussions with health authorities said seeing pregnant women and baby mothers in the streets does not speak well of the country.

The Liberian transitional head in his 'Liberian English' said; "I am going to meeting with Dr. Jallah for us to see how these people can get from the streets. While our president in the United States and all these things happening behind him is not good."When contacted the Health authorities for comment, there was no one available.