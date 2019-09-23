Somalia: No-Fly Zone - Kismayo Flights to Be Banned Untill Friday

23 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Transport & Civil Aviatition Minister Mohamed Oomaar to all airlines describes Kismayo as a "No flight zone" until Thursday the Inauguration Day of President Madoobe.

Minister issues new directive to airlines operating Kismayo route.

Somali civil aviation and metrology authority (SCAMA) has issued an executive order suspending all flights to Kismayo between 23-26th of September.

SCAMA notified all flights operating along the route on the specified dates starting from today (Monday) till Thursday.

This decision comes after Jubbaland administrative headquarters collides with inauguration schedule of the regional leader, Ahmed Mohamed Islam which was slated on 26th this month.

President Farmajo set to attend first General Assembly's annual meeting.

Several Somali politicians including former President, Sheikh Sharif Ahmed who were expected to attend the inauguration ceremony were affected by the move after their flight was halted at Adden Abdulle International Airport on Sunday.

The Somali aviation agency informed all international and local flights to and from Kismayo to enroute Mogadishu.

The directive which was first issued on August was compiled before the surprise move came on Sunday.

The move is linked to disputed results of the regional state elections in which Ahmed Mohamed Islam was re-elected.

Federal government dismissed the outcome arguing the guidelines of the Interior Ministry was not followed.

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

