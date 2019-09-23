Somalia: Former President Bared From Attending Madobe's Inauguration in Jubaland

The Federal Government of Somalia and Jubaland relationship seems to get murkier by the day as former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed was barred from boarding a flight to Kismayo at Mogadishu airport on Sunday.

The move has attracted a backlash from several quarters, with Puntland condemning the move as retrogressive and unconstitutional.

The former president and his delegation had planned to travel to Jubaland only to be blocked at the Airport in Mogadishu without any explanation.

The move followed amid rising travel restrictions imposed on Jubaland after the state parliament has re-elected Ahmed Madobe for the third term in office last month in an election that Mogadishu rejected.

Somali Government and Mogadishu airport officials provided no explanation for why the former leader has been refused to allow boarding the plane departing to Jubaland's interim administrative capital.

Ahmed who served as President of the former Transitional Federal Government between 2009 and 2012 was denied access to travel to Kismayo for Madobe's inauguration which is set for 26th September 2019.

