South Africa: CSA Appoints Administrator for WPCA

22 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) has exercised its step-in rights at the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) and has granted CSA's Management Team the mandate to appoint an administrator to take over the administrative, governance and financial affairs of WPCA until all these respective functions have been placed on a satisfactory footing.

This has been done in terms of clauses 12.3 and 12.4 of CSA's Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

It has come to the attention of CSA that the WPCA Board has been conducting business under distressed conditions in relation to, inter alia , the WPCA's administrative, governance and financial affairs.

Pursuant to the exercise of its step-in rights, CSA has decided to suspend the WPCA board and to appoint Professor Andre Odendaal as administrator.

Professor Odendaal is a highly experienced administrator who has previously served as chief executive of WPCA for an extended period of time.

"Professor Odendaal will present monthly progress reports to CSA during the step-in period, which starts with immediate effect," commented CSA President and Chairman of the Board, Chris Nenzani.

"CSA will exercise its rights until such time that it is reasonably of the opinion that the WPCA administrative and financial affairs are being conducted according to best practice and that the association can assure equity partners and stakeholders that projects currently underway will unfold as planned," added Nenzani.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

