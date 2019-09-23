South Africa: KZN Student, 22, Dies in Hospital After Being Stabbed

A KwaZulu-Natal student has died in hospital after being stabbed in Sidakeni, Msinga, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

A close friend of the student - believed to be studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) - revealed her identity as 22-year-old Sinethemba Ndlovu.

The friend also confirmed that her family had been informed of her death.

No arrests have been made yet and KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, "she sustained two stab wounds below the left armpit and stomach. She was taken to hospital for medical attention and she died in hospital".

It's believed that Ndlovu was working as a hostess at the Msinga Driftkhana motorsport event on Saturday evening.

In a statement on Monday, event organisers said preliminary reports suggested that, after the event, a few hostesses remained behind to watch some of the musical performances after their shift ended.

Event organisers said, after the hostesses' shifts had ended around 22:00, they were informed that transport to their accommodation was secured and, it is then that "it was reported to our coordinating team that some of the ladies requested to remain behind as they wanted to witness the musical performances taking place".

"The group of ladies who had remained behind later left the project venue, walking to their accommodation. On their way, sadly one of them was attacked by unknown men and later passed [a]way in hospital," their statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ndlovu's death comes weeks after the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Natasha Conabeer, Leighandré Jegels.

The hashtag #RIPSne was trending on Twitter at the time of publication, with many lamenting that every week there is a new victim of violence against women.

Her death also comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a five-point emergency plan to put a halt to gender-based violence during an extraordinary joint sitting of Parliament.

The five points are: prevention; strengthening the criminal justice system; enhancing the legal and policy framework; ensuring adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence; and strengthening the economic power of women.

The plan would be implemented over the next six months, News24 previously reported.

Comment from UKZN has been requested and will be added once received.

Source: News24