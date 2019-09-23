South Africa: KZN Student, 22, Dies in Hospital After Being Stabbed

23 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

A KwaZulu-Natal student has died in hospital after being stabbed in Sidakeni, Msinga, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

A close friend of the student - believed to be studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) - revealed her identity as 22-year-old Sinethemba Ndlovu.

The friend also confirmed that her family had been informed of her death.

No arrests have been made yet and KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, "she sustained two stab wounds below the left armpit and stomach. She was taken to hospital for medical attention and she died in hospital".

It's believed that Ndlovu was working as a hostess at the Msinga Driftkhana motorsport event on Saturday evening.

In a statement on Monday, event organisers said preliminary reports suggested that, after the event, a few hostesses remained behind to watch some of the musical performances after their shift ended.

Event organisers said, after the hostesses' shifts had ended around 22:00, they were informed that transport to their accommodation was secured and, it is then that "it was reported to our coordinating team that some of the ladies requested to remain behind as they wanted to witness the musical performances taking place".

"The group of ladies who had remained behind later left the project venue, walking to their accommodation. On their way, sadly one of them was attacked by unknown men and later passed [a]way in hospital," their statement read.

Ndlovu's death comes weeks after the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Natasha Conabeer, Leighandré Jegels.

The hashtag #RIPSne was trending on Twitter at the time of publication, with many lamenting that every week there is a new victim of violence against women.

Her death also comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a five-point emergency plan to put a halt to gender-based violence during an extraordinary joint sitting of Parliament.

The five points are: prevention; strengthening the criminal justice system; enhancing the legal and policy framework; ensuring adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence; and strengthening the economic power of women.

The plan would be implemented over the next six months, News24 previously reported.

Comment from UKZN has been requested and will be added once received.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.